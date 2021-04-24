Covid-19: India reports nearly 7,000 deaths, 1 million new cases in 72 hours

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on covid-19 situation with chief ministers of 11 states and Union Territories, which have reported maximum number of cases recently. Noting that the virus has hit several states as well as tier-2 and tier-3 cities at once, PM Modi called for working collectively to fight the pandemic and asked states not to disrupt movement of oxygen tankers.

