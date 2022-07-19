Covid-19: India reports over 15,500 fresh cases, 25 deaths in last 24 hours

Last week, the government announced that covid booster doses will be made available free of cost for everyone over 18 years of age at all central government run vaccination centres amid worries over low coverage. The free doses have been made available from 15 July for 75 days
NEW DELHI: India recorded 15,528 fresh coronavirus infections and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload currently stands at 1,43,654, pushing the tally to more than 4.37 crore.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, India has reported 5,25,785 deaths.
In the national capital, active cases stand at 1,886, while Maharashtra's caseload is at 15,162 as of now, Haryana has 2,101 as of now, Kerala 23,475 cases, Tamil Nadu 16,906, and Karnataka has 7,680 active cases at present.
Last week, the government announced that covid booster doses will be made available free of cost for everyone over 18 years of age at all central government run vaccination centres amid worries over low coverage. The free doses have been made available from 15 July for 75 days.
India has so far administered a total of 200.33 crore doses, of which 92.66 crore were second doses and 5.89 crore precautionary.
Meanwhile, the Centre has directed states and union territories to continue monitoring influenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases across hospitals and undertake constant genome sequencing. States have also been asked to step-up vaccination.
In the last 24 hours, more than 16,113 patients recovered from covid. Indian has conducted over 87.01 crore covid tests till date, with 4,68,350 tests undertaken in last 24 hours.
