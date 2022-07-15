Covid-19: India reports over 20,000 new cases and 47 deaths in the last 24 hrs

While Delhi recorded an active caseload of 1,935, Maharashtra has 6,553 cases, Haryana recorded 1,819 cases, and Kerala reported 25,868 Covid cases. Tamil Nadu has 17,858 active cases and Karnataka has 6,739 active cases at present.
India has reported more than 20,038 new cases and 47 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of active caseload currently stands at 1,39,073 in the country.
In the last 2 years, 4.37 crore cases and around 5,25,604 fatalities have been reported due to Covid-19 so far.
“About 20,038 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours with active caseload shooting at 1,39,073," said the ministry.
While Delhi recorded an active caseload of 1,935, Maharashtra has 16,553 cases, Haryana 1,819 cases, and Kerala reported 25,868 Covid cases. Tamil Nadu has 17,858 active cases and Karnataka has 6,739 active cases at present.
With an increasing number of Covid-19 cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, the Union health ministry has launched a mission mode campaign from today (Friday) onwards to provide free-of-cost booster dose to all individuals above 18 years old at government vaccination centres.
Meanwhile, the union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya launched “Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav" at the Covid Vaccination Camp at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi.
“All eligible adult population, due for precaution dose, can get vaccinated free of charge of Govt CVCs starting today for next 75 days," the ministry said in a statement.
Under the Covid-19 vaccination drive, more than 199.47 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.
Meanwhile, the centre has directed the states union territories to continue monitoring Influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and to conduct constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked to continue with the vaccination of all eligible people.
In the last 24 hours, more than 16,994 patients recovered from the infection. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4,30,45,350 people have recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 86.86 crore Covid-19 tests to date whereas 4,50,820 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
