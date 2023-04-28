Covid-19: India reports over 7k new covid cases, 44 deaths in a day

Covid-19: India reports over 7k new covid cases, 44 deaths in a day1 min read . 12:04 PM IST
- Scientists have said that XBB.1.16 variant is responsible for present surge in cases in the country
New Delhi: India logged 7,533 new coronavirus infections, pushing up the tally of reported cases so far to 4.49 crore with active cases at 53,852, the Union health ministry said in an update on Friday.
New Delhi: India logged 7,533 new coronavirus infections, pushing up the tally of reported cases so far to 4.49 crore with active cases at 53,852, the Union health ministry said in an update on Friday.
Death toll rose to 531,468 with 44 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Death toll rose to 531,468 with 44 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Active cases now comprise 0.12% of total infections and the recovery rate stands at 98.69%.
Active cases now comprise 0.12% of total infections and the recovery rate stands at 98.69%.
As of now, Karnataka has 1,624 active cases, Kerala has 12,620 active cases, Maharashtra 4,874 cases, Gujarat 1,502 cases, Delhi 4,279, Tamil Nadu has 3,312 active cases, Himachal Pradesh 1,062, Haryana 3,993 cases, Chhattisgarh 2,667, Rajasthan 3,155, and Uttar Pradesh has 3,550 cases.
As of now, Karnataka has 1,624 active cases, Kerala has 12,620 active cases, Maharashtra 4,874 cases, Gujarat 1,502 cases, Delhi 4,279, Tamil Nadu has 3,312 active cases, Himachal Pradesh 1,062, Haryana 3,993 cases, Chhattisgarh 2,667, Rajasthan 3,155, and Uttar Pradesh has 3,550 cases.
According to health experts, elderly and and those with comorbidities have been requiring hospitalisation, so people need to take their booster dose if not done yet.
According to health experts, elderly and and those with comorbidities have been requiring hospitalisation, so people need to take their booster dose if not done yet.
Scientists have said that XBB.1.16 variant is responsible for present surge in cases in the country. But in a relief, the infection is supposedly milder in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalisation rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease. The Centre, however, has urged people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses.
Scientists have said that XBB.1.16 variant is responsible for present surge in cases in the country. But in a relief, the infection is supposedly milder in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalisation rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease. The Centre, however, has urged people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses.
The health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.
The health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.
More than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. In the last 24 hours, around 4,775 vaccine doses were given.
More than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. In the last 24 hours, around 4,775 vaccine doses were given.