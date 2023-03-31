Covid-19: India reports single-day rise of 3,095 cases2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Total reported cases now stand at 4.47 crore and death toll has increased to 530,867. Active cases comprise 0.03% of total infections, while the recovery rate stands at 98.78%
New Delhi: India has reported 3,095 new covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, with daily positivity rate rising to 2.61%, the Union health ministry said in an update on Friday. Active cases have risen to 13,528.
