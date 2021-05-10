India on Monday reported 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours after reporting more than four lakh daily coronavirus infections for the fourth day on the trot.

With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,26,62,575, the union health ministry informed on Monday morning.

The country saw 3,53,818 fresh recoveries on Sunday, pushing the total number of discharges to 1,86,71,222.

At present, India has 37,45,237 active coronavirus cases.

3,754 covid related deaths were also registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,46,116.

As many as 17,01,76,603 vaccination doses had been administered in the country up to May 7.

The vaccination process, which started on January 16, is currently underway in the country.

