Covid-19: India's active cases continue to decline, drop below 90,000-mark

Covid-19: India's active cases continue to decline, drop below 90,000-mark2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
India on Saturday witnessed a marginal decline on daily Covid-19 cases with the country recording 9,520 new infections in the span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country's active caseload dropped below 90,000-mark, that is, 87,311 active cases at present.
The daily positivity rate stands at 2.50%, while the weekly positivity rate is 2.80%. The country's active caseload accounts for 0.20% of India's cumulative cases since the onset of global pandemic.
In the last 24 hours, a total of 12,875 people recovered from covid, with total recoveries so far since the onset of covid at more than 4,37,83,788. The recovery rate is 98.62%, the health ministry stated.
The country has conducted over 88.47 crore covid tests till date, with 3,81,205 done in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 211.19 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 25,86,805 doses were administered in the span of 24 hours.
So far, the central government has provided more than 201.15 crore (2,01,15,92,325) Covid-19 vaccine doses to the States/Union Territories, out of which, 6.51 crore (6,51,69,130) unutilized doses are still available with them, the ministry added.
Meanwhile, the health ministry on Friday informed that the average daily doses administered has increased to 27.77 lakh doses per day from 11.4 lakh doses per day (of 15 days) prior to the launch of campaign. The average daily dose for Precaution Dose has crossed 22 lakh doses per day.
The central government had launched COVID Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav‘ campaign on July 15,to give an accelerate the coverage of precaution dose. Under the campaign, free precaution dose is being provided at all government COVID vaccination centres for persons aged 18 years and above for 75 days (till 30th September).
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It further went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
