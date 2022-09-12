Covid-19: India's active cases decline to 47,176

India has recorded 5,221 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Monday.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.82% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.72%.
India has recorded 5,221 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Monday. Currently, the country's active caseload declined to 47,176. Yesterday, India had 47,945 active cases.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.82% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.72%, according to the health ministry.
A total of 1,84,965 tests were conducted in the last 24 hour, with the total number of test conducted so far is 88.95 crore.
The data shows that 5,975 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,39,25,239. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.71%.
Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 215.26 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far of which 94.53 crore are second dose and 18.34 crore are precaution dose.
Speaking about vaccine availability, more than 202.53 crore (2,02,53,52,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. It further said that more than 4.39 crore (4,39,87,660) balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
On Sunday, India's covid vaccination coverage crossed the 2.14 billion mark. At present, more than 40 million adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine, since the initiation for the age group 12-14 years on 16 March.
Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech that launched India's first intranasal vaccine against Covid-19 has sought market authorization approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for their intranasal heterologous booster.
The report also stated that Bharat Biotech has also sought DCGI nod for phase three study of Intranasal vaccine in the 5-18 age group. The regulator had also approved the vaccine for primary immunization of those above 18 years.
