Covid-19: India's active cases down to 5123

NEW DELHI: India's active covid case tally fell to 5,123, with 291 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Monday. The country's total reported cases so far, since the pandemic hit in early 2020, stand at 4.46 crore covid, while death toll at 530,614.
Active cases account for 0.01% of total reported infections, while the recovery rate stands at 98.80%, according to the health ministry.
As of now, Karnataka has 1,625 active cases, Kerala has 1,745 active cases. Maharashtra has 451 active cases, Odisha 104 cases, Rajasthan 94, Tamil Nadu has 268 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 139 and West Bengal has 78 active cases.
The country conducted 2,66,442 in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.90 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible population across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 8,119 vaccine doses were given.
Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on the covid situation in the country while undertaking constant genome sequencing to keep a track on new variants, if any.
Surveillance at hospital level is also continuing, with the monitoring of lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.
Given the steady fall in active cases, several state governments have eased travel norms and the mandatory wearing of masks.
The health ministry has said that during air travel, in-flight announcement about the pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made at all points of entry.
Passenger showing symptoms during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol.
Meanwhile, China has been witnessing a fresh surge in covid cases, with many big cities imposing lockdowns. On Monday, the country reported a fifth straight daily record of new local cases of 40,052, up from 39,506 a day earlier.
