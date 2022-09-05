Covid-19: India's active cases drop below 55k, logs 5,910 infections today

As India continues to saw downfall in active caseload, the country's active cases drop below 55,000 mark, that is, 53,974. Yesterday, the country had 55,114 active cases, the health ministry said.
For the second consecutive day, India on Monday recorded a decline in daily Covid-19 cases with the country logging 5,910 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.
A total of 7,034 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 4,38,80,464. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.69 per cent.
As many as 2,27,313 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The weekly case positivity rate came out to be 2.15 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is 2.60 per cent. A total of 88.73 crore samples have been tested in the country so far.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 32,31,895 doses of COVID vaccines were administered during this period taking the total number of vaccine doses jabbed so far to 213.52 crore.
India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.
Meanwhile, the health experts have reportedly noted a unique trend during the course of the second wave of covid-19 pandemic. According to them, the heart and neurological disorders witnessed an uptick as a result of the post-Covid condition which reportedly began since the second wave of the virus.
