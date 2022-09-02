Covid-19: India's active cases drop below 60k, logs 6,168 infections today

Covid-19: India's active cases drop below 60k, logs 6,168 infections today2 min read . 09:32 AM IST
In India, the active caseload is also witnessing a downward journey from the past few days. Currently, India has 59,210 active cases.
India on Friday saw a marginal decline in daily Covid-19 cases with the country recording 6,168 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country on September 1 logged 7,946 Covid-19 cases, while 7,231 on a day before.
In India, the active caseload is also witnessing a downward journey from the past few days. Currently, India has 59,210 active cases, while the country had more than 60,000 active infections yesterday.
According to the Ministry, 9,685 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 4,38,55,365. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.68 per cent.
The death toll has climbed to 5,27,932 with 21 new fatalities that include two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
As many as 3,18,642 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The weekly case positivity rate came out to be 2.51 per cent. A total of 88.64 crore samples have been tested in the country so far.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 22,40,162 doses of COVID vaccines were administered during this period taking the total number of vaccine doses jabbed so far to 212.75 crore.
India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.
All states/UTs have been asked to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
