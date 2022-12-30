Covid-19: India's active cases rise to 3,6001 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 10:36 AM IST
Covid-19 update: The death toll stands at 5,30,699 with one fatality reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.
India has been witnessing an increase in daily Covid-19 cases, with the country recording 243 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.