As many as 12,514 people tested positive for COVID19 in the country taking the total number of cases to 3,42,85,814 and the active tally to 1,58,817, the lowest in 248 days, the union health ministry informed. A decline of 455 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry further said, the active cases comprise 0.46% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the daily rise in new coronavirus infection has been below 20,000 for 24 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 127 consecutive days now, it also added.

A total of 251 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 4,58,437. Meanwhile, 12,718 people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,36,68,560.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

In India, a total of 1,06,31,24,205 people have been vaccinated against the deadly virus.

(With inputs from agencies)

