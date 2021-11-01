Covid-19: India's active cases tally declines, lowest in 248 days

As many as 12,514 people tested positive for COVID19 in the country taking the total number of cases to 3,42,85,814 and the active tally to 1,58,817, the lowest in 248 days, the union health ministry informed. A decline of 455 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}