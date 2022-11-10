Covid-19: India's active tally declines to 13,000-mark

1 min read . 09:56 AM IST

India logged 1,016 new coronavirus infections.

Covid-19: The death toll climbed to 5,30,514 with three new fatalities -- two in Maharashtra and one in Rajasthan --being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.