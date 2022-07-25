Covid update: India's daily positivity rates jump to highest in over 5 months

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was 4.49 per cent, according to the health ministry. The active cases have declined to 1,50,877, while the death toll has climbed to 5,26,074 with 41 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprises 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the health ministry said.