Covid-19: India's daily death count falls below 100 for fifth time in February

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,47,304, with 9,110 new infections, while the daily deaths fell below 100 for the fifth time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,55,158 with 78 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,48,521. The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh.

There are 1,43,625 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 20,25,87,752 samples have been tested up to February 8 with 5, 6,87,138 samples being tested on Monday.

The total number of people who have received anti-coronavirus vaccine shots till Monday evening has crossed 60 lakh, the Union health ministry said, highlighting that India reached the mark in 24 days, the fastest in the world.

The USA took 26 days to reach this mark, whereas the UK achieved it in 46 days, it underlined.

