India recorded 87 fresh coronavirus cases per million population in the last seven days, which is one of the lowest in the world, when compared with countries like America, Britain, Russia, Germany, Brazil, France and Italy, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The Health Ministry further said that only one new death per million population was reported in the country in this period.

"With a case fatality rate of 1.44%, COVID-19 deaths per million population in India are one of the lowest in the world," the ministry underscored.

India's total coronavirus active caseload continues to manifest a sustained downward movement and has dropped to 2.13 lakh comprising just 2.03% of India's total infections, it added.

The daily new cases added to the country's Covid-19 numbers have been below 20K in the recent days, it said.

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,05,27,683 with 15,590 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,01,62,738.

"New cases per million population in India in the last seven days are 87. It is one of the lowest in the world. The number is significantly low when compared with countries like Russia, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, USA and UK," the ministry highlighted.

The total recovered cases stand at 10,162,738.

The country's death toll increased to 1,51,918 with 191 daily new fatalities.

"The gap between COVID-19 recoveries and active cases is steadily increasing and has crossed 99 lakh and currently stands at 99,49,711," the ministry underlined.

It said that 81.15% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,337 newly recovered cases. 3,309 people recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours followed by 970 in Chhattisgarh.

At least, 77.56% of the new cases are from seven states and union territories.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,490. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,579, while West Bengal reported 680 new cases.

One hundred and ninety-one case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

Six states and union territories account for 73.30 per cent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 19 and 17 daily deaths, respectively.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via