Covid-19: India's records 13,823 new cases in a day, active tally at 1.97 lakh

As many as 13,823 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,05,95,660 on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

With 16,988 more recoveries, the total number of discharges reached 1,02,45,741. The death toll mounted to 1,52,718 after 162 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

At present, the country's active coronavirus cases stand at 1,97,201.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,85,66,947 samples tested for COVID-19 up to January 18, of which 7,64,120 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Regarding the nationwide vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) said that the cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has touched 6,31,417 till 6 pm on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 cases per million in the country is 7,668 while the active cases are less than two per cent of the total number of cases. The death per million is 110 while the test per million has reached 136,089. Meanwhile, the overall case fatality rate is 1.44 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to the worst affected state by the pandemic as it reported 2,294 new COVID-19 cases, 4,516 discharges, and 50 deaths. The total cases in the state stand at 19,94,977.

Delhi reported 231 new COVID-19 cases, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,32,821. West Bengal reported 412 new cases, and 11 deaths today, as per State Health Department. Total cases in the state stand at 5,66,073.

Karnataka reported 645 new coronavirus cases, and 6 deaths today, taking the state tally to 9,33,077. With 179 new cases in Andhra Pradesh, the total cases reached 8,86,245.

Meanwhile, Lakshadweep reported its first case of COVID on January 18. The person had come to Lakshadweep from Kochi on January 4.

