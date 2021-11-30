NEW DELHI : The union health ministry, late on Tuesday, informed that the total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 124 crore.

Over 72 lakh vaccine doses was administered on Tuesday till 7 pm.

The ministry further stated that the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be vaccinated from May 1.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.