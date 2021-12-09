NEW DELHI : The Union Health Ministry, on Thursday, informed that the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 131 crore.

The Centre said that the daily vaccination tally is expected to rise further with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

On Thursday, more than 67 lakh (67,11,113) doses were administered till 7 pm, the ministry said in their official statement.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April. The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May.

