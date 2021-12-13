The Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that the country's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 133.79 crore (133,79,69,484).

The official statement further confirmed that more than 19 Lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

Indian's recovery rate currently stands at 98.37%. This is the highest since March 2020.

7,350 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload to 91,456. This is lowest in 561 days.

The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.69%, which is less than 1% in the last 29 days.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April. The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics