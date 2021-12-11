Covid-19: India's vaccination coverage reaches nearly 133 crore, says Centre

Covid-19: India's vaccination coverage reaches nearly 133 crore, says Centre1 min read . 09:15 PM IST
NEW DELHI : The Union Health Ministry, on Saturday, informed that the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached nearly 133 Crore.
The statement further said that more than 81 lakh vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm on Saturday.
The Centre said that the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight
“India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has reached nearly 133 Crore (132,84,04,705) today. More than 81 lakh (81,08,719) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," the official statement read.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February.
The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April. The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May.
