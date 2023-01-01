Covid-19: India sees 265 fresh infections, active cases decline to 2,7001 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Covid-19 update: The death toll so far stands at 5,30,705 with three fatalities.
India has reported a single-day rise of 265 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative Covid-19 tally to 4.46 crore (4,46,78,649), according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.