Covid-19: India sees a dip in daily cases, reports 4858 new infections in 24 hrs

The country’s active caseload stands at 48,027, with total reported cases so far at 4.45 crore. Death toll stands at 528,355. More than 214.55 crore vaccine doses have been administered till date
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI : India reported 4,858 new covid cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry stated on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI : India reported 4,858 new covid cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry stated on Monday.
The country’s active caseload stands at 48,027, with total reported cases so far at 4.45 crore. Death toll stands at 528,355. More than 214.55 crore vaccine doses have been administered till date.
The country’s active caseload stands at 48,027, with total reported cases so far at 4.45 crore. Death toll stands at 528,355. More than 214.55 crore vaccine doses have been administered till date.
As of now, Assam has 2,710 active cases, Gujarat has 1,226 active cases, Karnataka 3,746, Kerala has 15,755 active cases, Maharashtra 4,540, Odisha has 1,481 cases, Rajasthan 1,193 cases, Tamil Nadu has 4,926 cases, Uttar Pradesh 765, and West Bengal has 2,283 active cases.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As of now, Assam has 2,710 active cases, Gujarat has 1,226 active cases, Karnataka 3,746, Kerala has 15,755 active cases, Maharashtra 4,540, Odisha has 1,481 cases, Rajasthan 1,193 cases, Tamil Nadu has 4,926 cases, Uttar Pradesh 765, and West Bengal has 2,283 active cases.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 2.76 %, while the weekly positivity rate is 1.78 %.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 2.76 %, while the weekly positivity rate is 1.78 %.
In the last 24 hours, more than 4,735 people recovered from covid, with total recoveries at 4,39,62,664.
In the last 24 hours, more than 4,735 people recovered from covid, with total recoveries at 4,39,62,664.
The country has conducted over 89.17 crore covid tests till date and 1,75,935 tests were done in the last 24 hours.
The country has conducted over 89.17 crore covid tests till date and 1,75,935 tests were done in the last 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Centre has directed states and union territories to continue monitoring incoming international travellers as part of the revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19. They have also been asked continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake genome sequencing, and step-up vaccination.
The Centre has directed states and union territories to continue monitoring incoming international travellers as part of the revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19. They have also been asked continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake genome sequencing, and step-up vaccination.