Covid-19: India sees a jump in single day tally, logs over 2k cases

2 min read . 09:46 AM IST

India logged 2,208 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, India reported 1112 covid cases in the last 24 hours, while on Wednesday, the country logged 830 Covid cases, followed by 826 on previous day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.