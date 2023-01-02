Covid-19: India sees decline in daily cases, logs 173 fresh infections

Covid-19: India sees decline in daily cases, logs 173 fresh infections1 min read . 11:13 AM IST
Covid-19: Currently, India's active caseload stands at 2,670.
India saw a decline in daily Covid-19 cases as the country reported 173 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4.46 crore (4,46,78,822), according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
On Sunday, the country logged 265 fresh coronavirus infections.
Currently, India's active caseload stands at 2,670, that comprises 0.01% of the total infections. A decrease of 36 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The total tally of Covid cases has been recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,78,822) and the death toll stands at 5,30,707 with two fatalities -- one reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Uttarakhand -- in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.
As per official data, the national recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry's website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,45, 445, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.
The ministry on its website stated that 220.10 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.
India crossed the two-crore mark on May 4, three crore cases on June 23, 2021, and four crore cases on January 25 this year.
