Covid-19 cases in India have been declining for the past few days as the country is reporting single-day rise of less than 500 infections. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, India logged 294 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4,46,69,715.

The country had recorded around 400 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday.

As per health ministry reports, the active cases have also declined to 6,209 in the country. The country's active caseload comprises 0.01% of the total infections. A decrease of 193 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

According to the data, the death toll also climbed to 5,30,591 with five fatalities reconciled by Kerala, while the recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,32,915, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The ministry said 219.87 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive.