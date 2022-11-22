Covid-19: India sees decline in single-day cases with 294 fresh infections1 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 09:59 AM IST
India's active cases have also declined to 6,209.
India's active cases have also declined to 6,209.
Covid-19 cases in India have been declining for the past few days as the country is reporting single-day rise of less than 500 infections. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, India logged 294 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4,46,69,715.