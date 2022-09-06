Covid-19: India sees dip in daily cases, 4,417 new infections reported

Covid-19: India sees dip in daily cases, 4,417 new infections reported1 min read . 01:44 PM IST
In the last 24 hours, more than 6,032 people recovered from covid, with total recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 at 4,38,86,496.
NEW DELHI: Daily fresh covid cases continued to decline in India, with 4,417 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Tuesday. India’s active cases now stand at 52,336.
Around 23 covid-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 528,030.
As of now, Delhi has 1,020 active cases, Maharashtra has 8,162 cases, Haryana 887 cases, Assam has 2,819 cases, Kerala has 10,084 active covid cases, Tamil Nadu 4,990 and Karnataka has 4,872 active cases.
The daily positivity rate stands at 1.20 %, while the weekly positivity rate at 2.06 %.
The country has conducted over 88.77 crore covid tests till date, with 3,67,490 done in the last 24 hours.
More than 213.72 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.
The Centre has directed states union territories to continue monitoring incoming international travellers as part of the revised surveillance strategy. States have also been asked to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake constant genome sequencing, and step-up vaccination.
