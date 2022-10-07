Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Covid-19: India sees drop in cases; active cases decline to 30,362

Covid-19: India sees drop in cases; active cases decline to 30,362

The death toll climbed to 5,28,754 with nine fatalities which includes three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
1 min read . 10:04 AM ISTLivemint

  • The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India has reported 1,997 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,06,460, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. On Thursday, the country reported 2,529 new Covid infections.

The active cases in the country has now declined to 30,362 from the earlier 32,282, ministry said.

Also Read: Covid reinfection: What happens if you are infected for 2nd or 3rd time?

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,754 with nine fatalities which includes three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.94 percent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.34 percent, the ministry said.

Also Read: COVID symptom that is more dominant than fever, loss of smell & taste

A decline of 1,920 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, India has administered 218.88 crore total vaccine doses with 94.89 crore were second dose and 21.50 crore were precaution dose. A total of 3,97,407 doses were administered in last 24 hours. 89.64 crore total tests were conducted so far and 2,13,123 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, it said.

