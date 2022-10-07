Covid-19: India sees drop in cases; active cases decline to 30,362

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, India has administered 218.88 crore total vaccine doses with 94.89 crore were second dose and 21.50 crore were precaution dose. A total of 3,97,407 doses were administered in last 24 hours. 89.64 crore total tests were conducted so far and 2,13,123 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}