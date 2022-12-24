Covid-19: India sees rise in daily cases, logs 201 new infections in 24 hrs2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 10:29 AM IST
Covid-19 update: The death toll stands at 5,30,691 with one fatality reconciled by Kerala.
Covid-19 cases in India witnessed an increase with the country reporting 201 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4.46 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.