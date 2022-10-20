Covid-19: India sees rise in daily infections, active cases drop to 25k2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 10:09 AM IST
Covid-19: The cumulative caseload of India has gone up to 4,46,36,517, while the active cases declined to 25,510.
India again witnessed an increase in daily Covid-19 cases with the country reporting 2,141 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The country had logged around 1,500 cases on Tuesday.