India has witnessed a sharp rise in daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, as per the union health ministry data.

In the past day, India logged 35,178 new cases of coronavirus. However, as per yesterday's data, the country had reported 25,166 fresh infections.

Besides, the country reported 440 deaths on Wednesday in comparison to 437 deaths reported on Tuesday.

The Covid-19 active cases have surged to 3,67,415 which is 1.14% of the overall Covid-19 caseload.

The active caseload is the lowest in 148 days, as per the ministry's data.

A reduction of 2,431 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,97,559 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,84,27,083 .

A total of 37,169 patients recovered during the last 24 hours from Covid-19 infection. The count of recovered individuals has surged to 3,14,85,923, so far. The recovery rate stands at 97.52%--highest since March last year.

India's weekly positivity rate, which is 1.95%, has remained below 3% for the last 54 days.

And, the daily positivity rate is at 1.96%--less than 3% for the last 54 days.

In terms of Covid-19 vaccination, a total of 56.06 crore vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive to date.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India's caseload crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!