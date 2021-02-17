Subscribe
Covid-19: India to host nine-country conclave tomorrow
Covid-19: India to host nine-country conclave tomorrow

1 min read . 08:48 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • Nine countries including Afghanistan Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, have been invited for it
  • Mauritius and Seychelles too have been invited for the meeting

India is hosting a regional conclave on Thursday on the management of coronavirus pandemic with nine countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, invited for it, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Mauritius and Seychelles too have been invited for the meeting on "COVID-19 Management: Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward," one of the people cited above said.

India's health secretary Rajesh Bhushan is to chair the event. Each participating country has been invited to name two officials to attend the event – a senior health ministry official and a second who heads the technical team in charge of covid-19 management, the person said.

Previously too New Delhi has conducted training for officials of certain countries for the administering covid-19 vaccines. Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Morocco, Oman and Seychelles were some of the countries whose officials were trained in the safe administration of vaccines, waste management, training of health staff, monitoring of possible adverse reactions to the inoculation and monitoring and supervision.

India has sent vaccines to some 25 countries -- as gifts and as exports -- so far.

