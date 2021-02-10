OPEN APP
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava takes a jab of COVID-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava takes a jab of COVID-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Covid-19 India update: 66.11 lakh vaccinated, active cases tally at 1.41 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 09:44 AM IST Staff Writer

The death toll has mounted to 1,55,252 with the loss of 94 lives due to the virus in the past 24 hours.

As many 11,067 COVID-19 cases and 13,087 discharges were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of cases in the country has reached 1,08,58,371, including 1,41,511 active cases and 1,05,61,608 discharges.

A total of 0,33,24,655 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Of these, 7,36,903 were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

India has been recording less than 150 daily COVID-19 deaths for the last 11 days.

No death was reported in Delhi due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the first time the city achieved this record since April last year. According to the Delhi Health Department, the city saw 100 new cases and 144 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 66,11,561 lakh on day 25 of the nationwide inoculation drive, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

