Covid-19 India update: 66.11 lakh vaccinated, active cases tally at 1.41 lakh

Covid-19 India update: 66.11 lakh vaccinated, active cases tally at 1.41 lakh1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 09:44 AM IST
The death toll has mounted to 1,55,252 with the loss of 94 lives due to the virus in the past 24 hours.
As many 11,067 COVID-19 cases and 13,087 discharges were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.
With this, the total number of cases in the country has reached 1,08,58,371, including 1,41,511 active cases and 1,05,61,608 discharges.
Sundance Film Festival notches up highest attendance with virtual edition1 min read . 10:16 AM IST
'I am now on Koo', Railway Minister Piyush Goyal pushes for Made-in-India app2 min read . 10:13 AM IST
How US replaced Europe as Nobel Prize magnet1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Blinken, Jaishankar discuss situation in Myanmar1 min read . 08:56 AM IST
The death toll has mounted to 1,55,252 with the loss of 94 lives due to the virus in the past 24 hours.
A total of 0,33,24,655 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Of these, 7,36,903 were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.
India has been recording less than 150 daily COVID-19 deaths for the last 11 days.
No death was reported in Delhi due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the first time the city achieved this record since April last year. According to the Delhi Health Department, the city saw 100 new cases and 144 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 66,11,561 lakh on day 25 of the nationwide inoculation drive, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.