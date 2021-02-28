Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19 India update: Over 86% of total caseload from six states
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a passenger for coronavirus tests at the CSMT railway station

Covid-19 India update: Over 86% of total caseload from six states

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST Staff Writer

  • India clocked in 16,752 new Covid-19 cases and 113 deaths during the last 24 hours
  • With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,96,731, including 1,07,75,169 discharges

As the country continues to see an uptick in the number of active Covid-19 cases, the central government said on Sunday that six states are contributing 86.37% of the total number of infections.

"Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have shown a surge in new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 86.37% of the new cases are from these six states," the government said.

"The Centre has told the states to follow effective surveillance strategies in respect of potential super spreading events. Need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and quick quarantine of close contacts were also strongly emphasize," they added.

India clocked in 16,752 new Covid-19 cases and 113 deaths during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,96,731, including 1,07,75,169 discharges.

The country currently has 1,64,511 active cases. The number was 1,59,590 on Saturday, 1,55,986 on Friday, 1,51,708 on Thursday, 1,46,907 on Wednesday and 1,47,306 on Tuesday.

Containment measures

In view of this, The cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with chief secretaries of states and UTs of Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, MP, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Telangana and J&K.

Gauba told the states that they need to maintain continued rigorous vigil in terms of containing spread and not squander away gains of collective hard work of last year. They were advised not to lower their guard, enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and deal firmly with violations.

The centre has also deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Jammy and Kashmir to ascertain reasons for the surge in cases. The teams will coordinate with the state health departments in Covid-19 control and containment measures.

