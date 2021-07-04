Covid-19: India yet to get vaccines from the US under its donation programme

On 21 June, the Biden administration unveiled plans to donate the second tranche of 55 million vaccines—75% of which were to go to COVAX and the rest to be shared with countries that were seeing spikes in cases. A statement from the US government had then seemed to indicate possible delays. “Just like we have in our domestic response, we will move as expeditiously as possible, while abiding by US and host country regulatory and legal requirements, to facilitate the safe and secure transport of vaccines across international borders. This will take time, but the President has directed the Administration to use all the levers of the US government to protect individuals from this virus as quickly as possible," the statement issued on 21 June said. “The specific vaccines and amounts will be determined and shared as the administration works through the logistical, regulatory and other parameters particular to each region and country," the statement had then said.

