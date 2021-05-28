Covid-19: Indian Immunological Limited to start producing Covaxin from mid-June

As on date, India is using three vaccines against COVID-19 in its immunisation drive, these include the made-in-India vaccines Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Russian Sputnik V is the third vaccine to get approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Emergency Use Authorisation and is being used in a few private hospitals which are expected to be increased over the coming days, the ministry said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}