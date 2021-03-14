Indore has so far fined 9,183 people in this month for not wearing masks in public places. A total fine of ₹4.65 lakh has been collected from them, a civic official said.

"We have ramped up the drive against people not wearing face masks in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases. Such people are being fined from ₹50 to ₹100 individually," PTI quoted the official of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) as saying.

73,526 people have been fined from 1 June, 2020 to 13 March, 2021 for disobeying Covid-19 rules, he said. The total amount collected from them is ₹96 lakh, he added.

Meanwhile, with 263 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 62,152, while that of Bhopal rose to 45,336 with the addition of 139 cases. Indore has so far reported 942 deaths and Bhopal 621.

There are 1,629 active cases in Indore at present, while Bhopal has 882 such cases.

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 743 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed its infection tally to 2,68,594, state health officials said. The fatality count rose to 3,887 as two more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

As many as 25,320 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry. This is the highest single-day jump in new infections so far this year.

As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded on 20 December last year.

The count of daily fresh cases has been on a steady rise since the last week of February and is touching record highs for the last three days.

With the addition of the new cases, the cumulative caseload in India has reached 1,13,59,048.

After seeing a downward trend for over a month, the country is now bracing itself against a possible second wave. There are 2,10,544 active cases in India currently.

With inputs from PTI





