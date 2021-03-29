OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19 infected Kolkata-bound passenger de-boarded from flight

COVID-19 infected Kolkata-bound passenger de-boarded from flight

**EDS: STANDALONE PACKAGE- ONE YEAR OF LOCKDOWN- MASKS AS THE 'NEW NORMAL'** Mumbai: A man, wearing a mask, as part of preventive measures for the deadly coronavirus, takes a nap at an airport in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI03_25_2021_000113B) (PTI)
**EDS: STANDALONE PACKAGE- ONE YEAR OF LOCKDOWN- MASKS AS THE 'NEW NORMAL'** Mumbai: A man, wearing a mask, as part of preventive measures for the deadly coronavirus, takes a nap at an airport in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI03_25_2021_000113B) (PTI)
 1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2021, 09:32 PM IST PTI

  • The passenger was to fly to Kolkata via Mumbai and had a COVID-19 negative certificate
  • later it emerged that he had tested positive, they said adding that the airline received information in this connection

A 35-year-old Kolkata-bound passenger was deboarded from a flight here on Monday after information was received that he had tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The passenger was to fly to Kolkata via Mumbai and had a COVID-19 negative certificate but later it emerged that he had tested positive, they said adding that the airline received information in this connection.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

He was immediately deplaned and taken in an ambulance for medical treatment, they added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout