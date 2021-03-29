COVID-19 infected Kolkata-bound passenger de-boarded from flight

The passenger was to fly to Kolkata via Mumbai and had a COVID-19 negative certificate
A 35-year-old Kolkata-bound passenger was deboarded from a flight here on Monday after information was received that he had tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
The passenger was to fly to Kolkata via Mumbai and had a COVID-19 negative certificate but later it emerged that he had tested positive, they said adding that the airline received information in this connection.