COVID-19 infected Kolkata-bound passenger de-boarded from flight

A 35-year-old Kolkata-bound passenger was deboarded from a flight here on Monday after information was received that he had tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
A 35-year-old Kolkata-bound passenger was deboarded from a flight here on Monday after information was received that he had tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
The passenger was to fly to Kolkata via Mumbai and had a COVID-19 negative certificate but later it emerged that he had tested positive, they said adding that the airline received information in this connection.
1 min read . 03:41 PM IST
2 min read . 09:21 PM IST
2 min read . 01:13 PM IST
1 min read . 01:47 PM IST
The passenger was to fly to Kolkata via Mumbai and had a COVID-19 negative certificate but later it emerged that he had tested positive, they said adding that the airline received information in this connection.
1 min read . 03:41 PM IST
2 min read . 09:21 PM IST
2 min read . 01:13 PM IST
1 min read . 01:47 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
He was immediately deplaned and taken in an ambulance for medical treatment, they added.