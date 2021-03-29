Subscribe
Home >News >India >COVID-19 infected Kolkata-bound passenger de-boarded from flight

COVID-19 infected Kolkata-bound passenger de-boarded from flight

**EDS: STANDALONE PACKAGE- ONE YEAR OF LOCKDOWN- MASKS AS THE 'NEW NORMAL'** Mumbai: A man, wearing a mask, as part of preventive measures for the deadly coronavirus, takes a nap at an airport in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI03_25_2021_000113B)
1 min read . 09:32 PM IST PTI

A 35-year-old Kolkata-bound passenger was deboarded from a flight here on Monday after information was received that he had tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The passenger was to fly to Kolkata via Mumbai and had a COVID-19 negative certificate but later it emerged that he had tested positive, they said adding that the airline received information in this connection.

He was immediately deplaned and taken in an ambulance for medical treatment, they added.

