The number of people found infected with Covid-19 at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has risen to 70, the city municipal corporation said on Tuesday.

"Number of people found positive for Covid-19 at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad has reached 70," said Dr Mehul Acharya, deputy health officer of the municipal corporation said.

Coronavirus had first hit the campus on 28 March when 40 people, including students and professors, tested positive.

The IIM-A has been conducting RT-PCR tests for all students and community members for free. In view of the cases, the frequency of testing has been increased.

Cases in Gujarat

Gujarat's Covid-19 caseload reached 3,03,118 after 2,252 people were detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw eight deaths and 1,731 people getting discharged, an official said.

The state's toll is now 4,500 and the recovery count stands at 2,86,577, leaving it with 12,041 active cases, including 149 critical patients, he added.

"Three deaths each took place in Ahmedabad and Surat and one each in Panchmahal and Rajkot. Surat reported 677 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by Ahmedabad with 612, Rajkot 242, Vadodara 236, Bhavnagar 45, Gandhinagar 44, Jamnagar 33, among others," he said.

An update on the vaccination drive currently underway in the state was not provided for Monday by health department officials.

Upsurge in infections

Six states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have reported a high number of daily Covid-19 cases and account for 78.56% of the 56,211 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

India's Covi-19 tally has climbed to 1,20,95,855, while 271 more fatalities have pushed the death toll to 1,62,114.





