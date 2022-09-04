Dr Devi Prasad Shetty who is the Chairman of Narayana Health, and also an Executive Director, told ANI, that there was an increase in brain and heart-related issues during the second wave, however, in the present scenario, more data is required. Dr Shetty said informed that the “covid patients especially during the second wave, there was definitely a slight increase in the incidence of Covid patients developing clot forms, and clots in the brain or in the heart. But that pattern we saw only during the second wave. But we need to really get the data and then only I can say, whether it is really the case, but we did see a slightly higher incidence of brain stroke and heart problems."