‘During the second wave, there was definitely a slight increase in the incidence of Covid patients developing clot forms, and clots in the brain or in the heart,’ according to a health expert
Health experts have reportedly noted a unique trend during the course of the second wave of covid-19 pandemic. According to health experts, the heart and neurological disorders witnessed an uptick as a result of the post-Covid condition which reportedly began since the second wave of the virus.
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty who is the Chairman of Narayana Health, and also an Executive Director, told ANI, that there was an increase in brain and heart-related issues during the second wave, however, in the present scenario, more data is required. Dr Shetty said informed that the “covid patients especially during the second wave, there was definitely a slight increase in the incidence of Covid patients developing clot forms, and clots in the brain or in the heart. But that pattern we saw only during the second wave. But we need to really get the data and then only I can say, whether it is really the case, but we did see a slightly higher incidence of brain stroke and heart problems."
On the other hand, Dr Nitish Naik, Professor, Department of Cardiology, AIIMS, Delhi said that the study about the role of Covid in precipitating acute cardiac problems after recovery is still evolving, noting, “all flu like illnesses have always been associated with increased risk of cardiac health-related issues. This has been known for many years and Covid is also behaving similarly. Our knowledge about the role of Covid 19 in precipitating acute cardiac problems after recovery is still evolving." He further informed that while there are reports of heart involvement even after even mild Covid infections, the vast majority will recover without the need for any investigations or interventions.
The expert explained that it can happen that some persons may experience persistent aches and pains, fatigue and palpitations during the recovery phase like after any viral illness. "However, those with significant breathing problems or pains need to consult a physician for further evaluation," he said.
Dr Arun Sharma, a Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, stated that people who have suffered from Covid are at higher risk of neurological disorders, noting that “patients who have suffered from Covid have a higher risk of neurological disorders. A good number of young patients are coming with stroke. There has been an increase in mental health issues as well. Psychological issues among the population are on the rise."
While discussing about some of the preventative measures, he said, “people are advised mild to moderate exercises only and regular relaxation breathing exercises (Pranayama/meditation). This will reduce their stress levels both at home and workplace."
Asserting that the post-Covid neurological disorders are on the rise because of their effect on the brain, Dr Manjari Tripathi, Neurology Professor at AIIMS, informed, “definitely, post-Covid 19 neurological disorders are on the rise because of effect on the brain, whether it is a decrease in memory or dementia, or strokes, Guillain-Barre (GB) syndrome, which is a neuropathy, severe neuropathy and worsening of seizures and epilepsy. So this is known neurologically. Yes, the heart also gets affected. People are coming with younger heart attacks, younger people are coming with heart attacks, and there is more myocarditis."
