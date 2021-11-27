BENGALURU : Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar , on Saturday, said that SDM college in Dharwad has become a Covid clusters as 281 people have tested positive so far.

The minister however, ruled out the idea of a lockdown in the state. He said that, "I'm told there was a cultural fest and it spread there. But we are not in a situation to impose curbs [in the state]. Marriages and other events are happening too."

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar urged the citizens of Karnataka to take the second dose of vaccine. He said," I request the 45 lakh people who've not taken second dose to get it on priority. We came out with 6 genomic labs in the last 6 months & are in a situation where we can sequence, send samples, & understand the progression of the mutation."

According to Dharwad's district magistrate Nitish Patil, six patients out of the total 281 cases are found symptomatic. Patil said that the Covid caseload might increase as 1,822 test results are awaited.

Patil further confirmed that everyone has been quarantined and are being treated.

The students of SDM college had attended a function on 17 November at the college campus. They have not shown any serious symptoms of the infection, likely cause that they are fully inoculated.

A holiday has been declared in educational institutions in a radius of 500 meters near the Dharwad's SDM College of Medical Sciences till Sunday as a preventive measure.

Karnataka recorded 402 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Saturday.

On Friday, the World Health Organisation has designated SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529 as a "highly transmissible virus of concern". The new coronavirus variant, named Omicron, has been detected in South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel and Botswana.

CM Bommai calls meeting over surge in COVID-19 cases

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Saturday called a meeting of experts of the health and disaster department to discuss the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Bommai said, "I have called a meeting of experts of health and disaster departments today in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Kerala and clusters in a few colleges in Dharwad and Bengaluru."

