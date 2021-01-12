Covid-19: Is India moving towards herd immunity?

“The fall in new cases is mostly because the population in dense urban areas and metros which has been infected has crossed a threshold, while in the rural areas, the same population density will not be there. So, the possibility of a rise in number of cases in rural areas will be limited. Also, in rural areas, testing levels in rural areas are not as good as metros and other urban areas. While there will be fewer cases in rural areas, less testing will also be an issue," Giridhar Babu, head of life course epidemiology at Public Health Foundation of India said.