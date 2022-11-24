Covid-19 isn't slowing down in China. What it means for India2 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 09:25 PM IST
Covid BF.7 variant, which is causing the current surge in China, was also detected in India last month.
Even as World Health Organisation (WHO) ensured that ‘the end of COVID is near’, the reality appears to be strikingly different, and the biggest example is China. The country on Thursday reported a record number of infections as well as the first deaths from the virus in months. Owing to the sudden rise, some restrictions have been reimposed in several districts, with shops, schools and restaurants closed.