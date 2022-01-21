Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Spelling some relief for international passengers arriving to India, the revised guidelines for international arrivals have stated that travelers arriving in India from any country who will test positive for Covid-19 will be treated and isolated as per the laid down standard protocol and will not mandatorily be managed at an isolation facility, authorities have said.

As per the revised 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' released on Thursday, the new norm will apply from January 22 until further orders are announced. The rest of the provisions have remained the same in the revised guidelines.

The existing guidelines state that travellers coming from any country including from those considered 'at-risk' shall be managed at isolation facility and treated as per laid down standard protocol.

The revised guidelines removed the clause that mandated staying at "isolation facility" upon arrival. Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility as per health protocol.

If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per protocol.

Foreign arrivals who test positive will still have to undergo home quarantine for seven days even after they test negative and undertake RT-PCR test on the 8th day of arrival in India.

