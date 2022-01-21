This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per the revised guidelines, this new norm will apply from January 22
As of now, the existing guidelines state that travelers coming from any country including from those considered ‘at-risk’ are to be managed at isolation facility and treated as per standard protocol
Spelling some relief for international passengers arriving to India, the revised guidelines for international arrivals have stated that travelers arriving in India from any country who will test positive for Covid-19 will be treated and isolated as per the laid down standard protocol and will not mandatorily be managed at an isolation facility, authorities have said.
As per the revised ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’ released on Thursday, the new norm will apply from January 22 until further orders are announced. The rest of the provisions have remained the same in the revised guidelines.
The existing guidelines state that travellers coming from any country including from those considered ‘at-risk’ shall be managed at isolation facility and treated as per laid down standard protocol.
The revised guidelines removed the clause that mandated staying at “isolation facility" upon arrival. Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility as per health protocol.
If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per protocol.