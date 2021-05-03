Italy on Monday sent to India a team of experts, an oxygen generation plant and 20 ventilators to assist the country in its fight against a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

A C-130 aircraft of the Italian Air Force carrying the equipment and the team of experts landed in Delhi. Ambassador of Italy to India Vincenzo De Luca greeted the medical delegation at the airport along with the EU Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto.

"We're going to deliver an oxygen production machine to a hospital in Noida. It'll provide oxygen to 100 patients at one time and to thousands in the days to come", said Vincenzo De Luca, Ambassador of Italy to India

"We are trying to collect other supplies including ventilators, there were ventilators in this flight as well. Italian companies operating in India are helping the Indian government in the production of oxygen," Vincenzo De Luca further said.

The team comprised personnel from the Maxiemergenza group of the Piedmont Region, a doctor from the Lombardy region and a representative of the Ministry of Health, the Italian embassy said.

The Oxygen generation plant, capable of supplying oxygen to an entire hospital, will be deployed at the ITBP hospital in Greater Noida, it said.

As India battles a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, several countries around the world are sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation.

The leading countries that have announced assistance to India include the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.

