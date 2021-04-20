OPEN APP
COVID-19: J&K govt extends night curfew to all municipal, urban local body limits

COVID-19: J&K govt extends night curfew to all municipal, urban local body limits

Srinagar, India - March 31, 2021: A health worker preserves a swab sample to test for Covid-19, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)Premium
Srinagar, India - March 31, 2021: A health worker preserves a swab sample to test for Covid-19, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
 1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2021, 01:59 PM IST ANI

  • Earlier, night curfew was imposed in only eight districts in the UT
  • Lieutenant Governor further said that public transport in the UT will only be permitted with 50% of its authorised seating capacity

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday ordered the extension of night curfew to all municipal and urban areas due to the rise in the cases of COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

Earlier, night curfew was imposed in only eight districts in the UT.

The decision was announced by the official Twitter handle of the office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"New #COVID control measures: The Corona Curfew at night shall be extended to all Municipal/urban local body limits of all 20 districts of #JammuAndKashmir. It was already in force in eight districts earlier, from 10 pm to 6 am," the tweet reads.

Lieutenant Governor further said that public transport in the UT will only be permitted with 50 per cent of its authorised seating capacity.

"Public transport (matadors/mini-buses/buses etc.,) in J&K shall be permitted to ply only at 50 per cent of its authorized seating capacity. The District Superintendents of Police shall ensure compliance to this effect," he said.

The government has also decided to allow 50 per cent of shops to be open in the UT on an alternate basis in municipal and urban areas.

"Only 50 per cent shops in Market complexes/Bazaars/Malls within the Municipal limits/urban local body limits shall be open on an alternate basis through a rotation system," it further reads.

The district magistrates of all districts will devise a mechanism to implement this, preferably in consultation with local market associations.

Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, recorded 1,516 fresh cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

