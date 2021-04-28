Jammu and Kashmir has imposed an 84-hour-long lockdown in its 11 districts starting from Thursday evening, April 29. The curfew will come into effect at 7 pm on Thursday and remain in force till 7 am on Monday.

"Eleven districts including Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur will be under ‘corona curfew’ from Thursday evening (7 pm) till Monday morning (7 am)", Simrandeep Singh, Secretary of the Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department said.

The detailed orders under the Disaster Management Act listing out prohibitions and permissible activities will be issued by the deputy commissioners, he said.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had announced a 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on Saturday. On April 8, a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am was imposed in the urban areas of eight districts, which was extended to the municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts in the UT on April 20.

The union territory had on Wednesday reported 3,023 new cases of coronavirus, taking up the caseload to 1,69,077. Moreover, the death toll climbed to 2,227 as the union territory reported 30 additional deaths due to coronavirus infection in 24 hours span.

The number of active cases has reached 24,313 in the union territory, while 1,42,537 patients have recovered so far.

